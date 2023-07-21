Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.00. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.