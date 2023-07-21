Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNTFree Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.00. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

