Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 712 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

