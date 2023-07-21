Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 236,784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,736 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 108.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,870 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.5 %

LPX opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.85.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

