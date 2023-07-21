Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 935 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2,280.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 711,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,315,000 after buying an additional 473,399 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 710,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,256,000 after buying an additional 450,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 151.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after buying an additional 443,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 110.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after buying an additional 269,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $71.94.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

