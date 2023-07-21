Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:PAC opened at $181.65 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $200.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $2.1661 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

PAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Featured Articles

