Parallel Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

Shares of SRC opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $188.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.23%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

