Parallel Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 16,130 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 344.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on UiPath in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

UiPath Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $17.37 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 0.63.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. Analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,743,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,742. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

