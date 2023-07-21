Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $487,084.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,210,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChampionX Stock Up 0.1 %

CHX opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.57.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.