NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of NuVasive worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $237,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,773,000 after buying an additional 647,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NuVasive by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,703,000 after acquiring an additional 106,621 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after acquiring an additional 195,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Trading Down 0.6 %

NUVA opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUVA. TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.87.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.