National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stake Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth $320,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth $52,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NATI opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.44 million. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NATI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.