MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.40 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $437.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

