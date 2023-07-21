Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

