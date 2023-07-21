Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $385.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.54.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $346.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.86. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

