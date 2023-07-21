Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,346 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Trading Down 2.3 %

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.54.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $346.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.