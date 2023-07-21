Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,624 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111,312 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 368,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $106,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 62.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 136,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $346.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

