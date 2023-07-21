Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,958 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,917 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $346.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.84 and a 200-day moving average of $289.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.54.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

