Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,312 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,689 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $346.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.86.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

