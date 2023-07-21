Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 493,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $14,405,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $14,108,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $36.23 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -603.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.92 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

