MBA Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,962 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,380 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 63,113 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.54.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $346.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.84 and its 200-day moving average is $289.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

