Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,247 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,172,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.54.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $346.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.