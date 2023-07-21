Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.73.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $172,898.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total transaction of $483,767.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $172,898.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,149 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $318.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.97. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.62 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

