Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $437.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

