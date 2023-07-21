Kaye Capital Management Sells 526 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kaye Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.3% of Kaye Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $346.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.