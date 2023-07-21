Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.40 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.19 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.