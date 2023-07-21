Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lessened by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,669,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,804 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,033,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 6.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.55. The company has a market capitalization of $437.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

