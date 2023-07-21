Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.24%.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.