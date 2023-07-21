J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $210.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.30.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $192.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $156.28 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

