Highview Capital Management LLC DE Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

