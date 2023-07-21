Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 128.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.82.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.59%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.