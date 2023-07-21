Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 46,720 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 831,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,818,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.55. The stock has a market cap of $437.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

