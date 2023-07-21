G&S Capital LLC Sells 72 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,717,000 after buying an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $346.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.54.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

