FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 721.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 947,675 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 0.5% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 990,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 158,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at about $13,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 220.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

FLNG opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.23.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.30 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 40.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

