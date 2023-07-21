First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stake Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 349.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,048,000. Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 445.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $78.55 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

