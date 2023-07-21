First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Citizens BancShares worth $28,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Tobam acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,372.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,282.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $986.47. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,386.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 66.92%. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

