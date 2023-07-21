DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $30.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $31.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,250,543 shares of company stock worth $31,726,951 over the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.