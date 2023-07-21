David S. Hendrickson Sells 28,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) insider David S. Hendrickson sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,085.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.84 and a beta of 1.97. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEHR. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

