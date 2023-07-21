DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 495 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,843,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,639,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,382,000 after buying an additional 1,471,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

