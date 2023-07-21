DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $418.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.66 and a 200 day moving average of $377.17. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $322.84 and a 52 week high of $429.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

