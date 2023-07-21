DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Rollins by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

