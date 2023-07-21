DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Boston Beer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM opened at $301.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $422.75.

Insider Activity

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.54.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

