Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,356,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,256,008,000 after buying an additional 1,212,449 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111,312 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 368,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $106,102,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $346.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.54.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

