Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 601 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 2.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $346.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.54.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.