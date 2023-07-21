Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Axonics worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Stock Performance

AXNX stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 0.40. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33.

Insider Activity

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXNX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

