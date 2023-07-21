Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,772,000 after acquiring an additional 54,970 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 73.9% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

