Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gentex by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,990,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 4,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 678,084 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNTX stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.71.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

