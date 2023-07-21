Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,118,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,500,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after buying an additional 154,302 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXRH opened at $116.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $118.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.82.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

