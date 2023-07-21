Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $1,223,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NOV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 838,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $2,565,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in NOV by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 176,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $18.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

