Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mattel by 2,325.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mattel by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

MAT stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

