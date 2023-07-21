Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN opened at $175.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.27. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.74). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.40.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

