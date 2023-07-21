Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,622 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in US Foods by 466.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 241,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 198,822 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in US Foods by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $2,006,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $44.16 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

